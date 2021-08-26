Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie Sells 18,528 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.