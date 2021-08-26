Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

