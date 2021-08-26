Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

