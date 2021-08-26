Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

