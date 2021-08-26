Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 41,763 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,763 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $17,841,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

