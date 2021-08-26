Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO opened at $376.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

