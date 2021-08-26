Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of PLNT opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

