Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 101.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

TBIO stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

