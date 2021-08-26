Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Underweight

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 37,050,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,359. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,011,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

