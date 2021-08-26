Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Underweight

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.
Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 37,050,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,359. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,011,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.