Morgan Stanley Has $6 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of NBT Bancorp worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

