Morgan Stanley Purchases 391,818 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 267.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Precision BioSciences worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $122,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,858 shares of company stock worth $968,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

