Morgan Stanley Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $154.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.26.

MDT stock opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

