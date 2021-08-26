Morgan Stanley Sells 182,617 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Hecla Mining worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,998 shares of company stock worth $1,547,122 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HL stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

