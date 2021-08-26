Morgan Stanley Sells 927 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $166.82 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

