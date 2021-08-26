Morgan Stanley Trims Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Target Price to $7.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TELL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 46.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

