Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and $1.02 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00752263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00098675 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

