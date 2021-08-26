Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $2.01 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.88 or 0.00755085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00097434 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

