Motco Acquires Shares of 114,483 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Motco purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 260,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,591. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

