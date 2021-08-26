Motco Purchases 26,825 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,589.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK remained flat at $$271.49 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

