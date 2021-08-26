Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,267.40. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,834. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.05. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.