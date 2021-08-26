Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $653.75. 66,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The stock has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $661.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

