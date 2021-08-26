Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $365.83. The stock had a trading volume of 279,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

