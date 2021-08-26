Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $102.60. 31,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $103.21.

