Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.95. 83,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

