Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Shares of MOV traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $840.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.