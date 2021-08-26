MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 31.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSA opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

