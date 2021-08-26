M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. M&T Bank reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $141.62 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

