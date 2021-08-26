N-able (NYSE:NABL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NABL opened at $13.83 on Thursday. N-able has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

