Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

