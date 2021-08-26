Nano Price Reaches $6.35 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $845.71 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00013499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.64 or 0.06639272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.94 or 0.01305752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00360993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00127580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.26 or 0.00623719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00334453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00310183 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.