National Bank Financial Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:BNS opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

