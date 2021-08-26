National Bank Financial Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.91.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.97. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

