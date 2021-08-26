National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of National Bank worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 204.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 71.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBHC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

