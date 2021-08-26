National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA stock traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 799,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$94.87. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.