National Bankshares Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$37.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.54.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.97 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$40.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

