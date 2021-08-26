National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.62. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 562,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 114,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

