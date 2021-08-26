National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $137.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $144.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $533.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $547.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $579.60 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 455,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,143. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

