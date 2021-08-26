National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

