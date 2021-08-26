Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY remained flat at $$5.10 during trading on Friday. 6,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,459. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

