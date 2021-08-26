Neblio Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.58 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008547 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,175,613 coins and its circulating supply is 17,802,504 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

