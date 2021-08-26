Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15. Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.