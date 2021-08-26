Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

