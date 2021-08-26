NetApp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by 146.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

