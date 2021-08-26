NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.
In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
