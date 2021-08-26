NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

