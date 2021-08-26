NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.65.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

