New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

