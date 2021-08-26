New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.32. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 125,922 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 211,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

