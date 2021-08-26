New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.