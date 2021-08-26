New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.93 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.07% of Plexus worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $5,055,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.