New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.24 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and have sold 367,500 shares valued at $9,660,525. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

